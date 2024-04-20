Crows show positives signs despite tough defeat to arch rivals

While it was another tough weekend for the Leeton-Whitton Crows on the scoreboard, there were positive signs shown against arch-rivals Griffith at Exies Oval.
It was an even battle during the opening half with the Swans able to take a 18-point lead into the first break but a strong second quarter from the Crows saw that margin close to 15 points.
The home side were wasteful in the third quarter kicking 3.8 in a period of dominance which could have seen the game killed off with Oliver Bartter, Thomas Tyson and Cooper Killpatrick kicking the three majors.
Jade Hodge had an afternoon out for the Crows with six goals, but it wasn't enough as the Swans were able to kick away in the final quarter to secure a 13.18 (96) to 7.4 (46).
Ryan Dunn was the other goal kicker for the travelling side.
Crows coach Tom Groves felt that his side was able to take a step forward after a tough start to the season against Narrandera last weekend.
"I think we are taking steps in the right direction," he said.
"I think it has been two weeks in a row where our execution with our skills has really hurt us especially coming out of our backline. There are definitely some positive signs there and we took a step in the right direction today."
After kicking six goals for the game, Hodge was unsurprisingly amongst the Crows bests alongside captain Tom Meline, Angus Crelley, Josh Fisher, Mathew Axtill and Matthew Rainbird.
Groves said it was great to see the younger players on the side take another stride in their senior football careers.
"It was good to see the young kids take the next step, especially from last week," he said.
"Having Hodgey kicking six up forward was outstanding, and I think Tom Meline was probably our best on ground today. When we get our ball movement going, we have shown that we can penetrate forward. We just have to make sure we execute well."
One concern for the Crows will be a shoulder injury to Jayden Broadbent after he dislocated it trying to smoother a Swans kick out of defence.
The Crows will head to Turvey Park next weekend.
