The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Crows hurt by injuries as they aim for consistency against Turvey

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated April 24 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton-Whitton's season has taken a slight hit with several injuries to key team members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.