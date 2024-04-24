Crows hurt by injuries as they aim for consistency against Turvey

Leeton-Whitton's season has taken a slight hit with several injuries to key team members.
The Crows will travel to Maher Oval on Saturday to do battle with reigning premiers Turvey Park.
However, they will be without Jayden Broadbent, who will be missing in action for several months after injuring his shoulder during last week's loss to Griffith.
Josh Stevens also picked up a hamstring injury.
In good news, Kabe Stockton and James Rourke will come back into the team for the Bulldogs clash.
Coach Tom Groves reflected on the defeat at the hands of the Swans, saying while the scoreline blew out in the end, there were still some valuable takeaways for the Crows.
"We let ourselves down in the third quarter last weekend ... in our first two games of the season we've been right in it at half-time," he said.
"We're just not playing four consistent quarters of football, which is what we need to be doing.
"Last week I thought we did fight back in the last quarter, so we just need to keep that consistency going for the whole game.
"Our best footy is good enough, we just need to start doing it for four quarters."
Turvey Park will be a challenge at home, but the Bulldogs are still trying to find their groove following last year's premiership victory.
They went down by eight points last week to Coolamon and were challenged in the first round by the Wagga Tigers before coming away with the win.
"Turvey still have a lot of experienced players in there, they have lost a few of their quality players to higher-level footy, so they are probably trying to find that mix again," Groves said.
"Playing them on their home deck is always tough and we always have a tough road trip over there.
"We just need to focus on our footy going ahead and, if we can get that going, we can give ourselves a chance.
"It's taking those little steps and pulling together a full four quarters of footy."
Following the Bulldogs fixture, the Crows will return home against Coolamon in round four.
