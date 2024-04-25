Levi's path to career dreams becomes clearer with traineeship

Every month, The Irrigator and GetSet Group Training shine a spotlight on an apprentice or trainee who is progressing on their chosen career path.
This month we profile Levi Block, a first year trainee with GetSet, who is hosted by SunRice engineering.
Levi is currently completing a Drafting Certificate IV.
He started with GetSet on January 17, so is already four months into his journey.
Levi completes all of his study online via TAFE NSW.
His teachers are in Newcastle and connect remotely to support him with any questions or concerns he has along the way.
Levi's traineeship is a little different to an apprenticeship, in that he will be finished and have a qualification within three years.
When chatting to Levi, he says he wanted to study Drafting as he had had exposure to computer design at school and found his passion there.
He enjoys the technical components and has a passion to enter this field as a career.
"I enjoy working where I do," Levi said.
"I enjoy the amazingly supportive workplace at SunRice and my colleagues are always willing to include me and help."
Levi is learning new things everyday on his traineeship.
He said what surprised him most about the work with SunRice was the flexibility.
Levi has a 38-hour target for hours worked each week, but he can be flexible in how many hours he can work each day, and on which days, as long as the 38 hours are obtained.
This allows him to control his own work week.
When asked how Levi finds working with GetSet, he said he would definitely recommend contacting the organisation to anyone looking for an apprenticeship or traineeship.
"I would most definitely recommend GetSet," he said.
"They were so helpful with the referral for the job and organized everything for me, including the interview.
"They supported me every step of the way and still do."
Levi suggests anyone looking to start their career or who is leaving school in the near future, that GetSet is the way to go.
The team at GetSet will make it happen for you and support your new career journey.
