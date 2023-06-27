Traelon Freer is the next apprentice to feature in a series with GetSet and The Irrigator where young workers starting their career are featured.
Traelon is currently a third-year apprentice with GetSet and is studying a Certificate III in Block and Bricklaying while working on the job with host employer Hotondo Homes in Leeton.
After starting in May 2021, he is now over halfway through his apprenticeship. Traelon studies through TAFE in Albury and is able to attend a three-day block of study before returning for several more weeks of on-the-job experience.
He does this 10 times a year and spends the rest of his time learning on-the-job thanks to his supervisor's expertise.
Traelon wanted to leave school to take on a trade in construction, so he spoke to his careers advisors at St Francis College and they referred him to GetSet.
GetSet had an apprenticeship in bricklaying advertised at the time, so he was able to walk in and meet the team, gaining himself an interview and was offered the position.
The process of finding the job and transitioning from school to career is easy with GetSet behind you, according to Traelon.
"There is excellent teamwork and my everyday activities keep me fit and strong," he said.
Traelon also said he finds satisfaction seeing the end result of his hard work when the job is done.
When asked what was unexpected about his trade, Traelon said "I realize how important school really is, because mathematics is required in just about everything I do now daily".
"You need math when setting out a house," he said.
"The skills you gain on the job can build from the knowledge you have already gained in school.
"I would 100 per cent recommend GetSet to others, they have been supportive through the whole process. From my interview, through to paying my wage and supporting my everyday needs in the workplace, they are always involved and have my best interests in mind."
GetSet supports its apprentices every step of the way, so apprentices and trainees always know they have somewhere to turn if they need help or even to celebrate their progress and achievements.
Traelon had some words of wisdom for anyone looking at apprenticeships or traineeships.
"You will start as a beginner and learn the skills required as you move through all the stages, so don't be afraid if you don't know anything to begin with," he said.
"Your learning will be supported the whole way.
"Head down to GetSet and see what is available, be proactive in finding the right opportunity for you."
