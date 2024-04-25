160 Photos: Leeton honours the brave and the fallen on a touching Anzac Day

On Anzac Day in Leeton, many different feelings and thoughts run through each person's mind when attending a service.
The Leeton RSL Sub-branch again ensured this year's main march and commemoration service was full of tradition, respect and remembrance.
Anzac Day is a date that means different things for different people.
For young people it might be their first time marching, for veterans it can be a highly-emotional day for all kinds of different reasons, for leaders it is a day they can be proud of when it comes to their town's willingness to come together as one on April 25.
This year's main march and service was all of the above and more in Leeton.
Huge crowds lined Pine Avenue for the march, which had veterans, their families, school children, emergency services, community groups and more all participating.
Leeton RSL Sub-branch president and veteran Luke Mahalm led the service.
Wreaths were laid in memory of the fallen, as well as crosses bearing the names of Leeton's World War I and II heroes who never made it back to Australian shores.
Leeton RSL Sub-branch vice-president and Navy veteran Peter Williams spoke about an important naval moment in history, giving all present a key insight into just how important this arm of the defence force is.
In reading the prologue, Mr Mahalm told of how Anzac Day was the day Australians all over the world remembered as one the tragedy of war, the sacrifices made and lives lost in the name of freedom.
"We remember all who have fallen by out side, in the air and, on the sea and land," he read.
"We think of every man, woman and child, who in those crucial years, died so that the lights of freedom and humanity might continue to shine."
Leeton's Anzac Day services are a source of pride for the community and this was once again evident on Thursday throughout the day.
The main service was finished with the sounding of the Last Post and reveille, the reading of the Ode, and the Australian and New Zealand national anthems.
For those continuing on with the spirit of the day, 2-Up was played at the Leeton Soldiers Club, with many other licensed venues hosting their own events to mark the occasion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.