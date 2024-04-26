Yanco joins as one to show Anzac spirit will live on

Anzac Day in 2024 proved to again be the great unifier of community, including in Yanco.
The commemorations across the country on April 25 proved Australians will always honour the sacrifices made by war heroes from all conflicts, making it a time where everyone is on the same page for the same reason.
This was evident in Yanco when the community joined as one for its annual service in the town's hall.
Joey Longford gave an acknowledgement of country to start the commemorations, which was highlighted by a strong participation from students from Yanco Public School and Yanco Agricultural High School.
The service was again organised by the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club, with the hall filled to the brim with those paying their respects for the sacrifices made by Australian armed forces dating all the way back to World War I.
Wreaths were also laid and the names of Yanco's fallen from World War I and World War II were read aloud.
Representatives from various groups also participated, giving the air of the day a real community feel.
Yanco All-Servicemen's Club operations co-ordinator Tessa Hamilton thanked everyone for their support.
"It was a lovely service," she said.
Mayor Tony Reneker was also on hand for the commemorations, with Leeton Town Band's Ian Bull sounding the Last Post and reveille with a minute silence falling over the hall.
After the service the crowd moved on to the club where 2-Up was played throughout the afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.