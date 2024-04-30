Greens maintain undefeated start to League Tag premiership defence

The Leeton Greens have maintained their undefeated record heading into the local derby after victory on their biggest road trip of the season to Lake Cargelligo.
Heading into the weekend, the Greens were one of four sides unbeaten, and when Jessica Curran found her way over to get the scoring underway.
That would be the only scoring of the first half with Leeton taking a 4-0 lead into the break.
While the Sharks were able to hit back through Grace Cashmere, Leeton scored three second-half tries, including a second to Curran, to see the Leeton side maintain their undefeated run with an 18-4 victory.
Crosstown rivals Yanco-Wamoon endured another tough hit with the Yenda Blueheelers picking up a mercy rule victory.
It was a commanding start from the Blueheelers as Amelia Lolotonga, Jenna Richards and Larissa Hyder all cross within the opening 10 minutes.
An Alana Koro double and one to Dylan Javens right before halftime saw the Yenda side take a 30-0 lead into the break.
Chloe Richards and Lolotonga crossed quickly after the break while Ella Farronato, Richards and Javens wrapped up the 60-0 win.
The Greens will look to maintain their undefeated start to the season when they take on the Hawks at Yanco Sportsground on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in the other games across the competition, it was a nail-biter as DPC Roosters picked up their first win of the season against the Waratahs.
It was a tightly contested first half with the Waratahs striking first through Jessica Carusi before the DPC side hit back as Jordyn Johnson and Ellen Frost both scored to see the Roosters leading 10-4 at the break.
The Waratahs scored two in quick succession after the break, with Jorja Schaefer and Carusi finding their way over to give the home side a four-point lead.
As time started to wind down, the Roosters jumped ahead once more as Ashley Dawson and Tamsin Hughes crossed but not to be counted out with four minutes to go, the Waratahs closed the gap to two points with Gabriella Fidow scoring but the DPC held on for a 22-20 win.
Finally, West Wyalong came away with a 44-4 win over Hay.
