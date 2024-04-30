Whitton turns out to pay their respects, honour the fallen

In times of war, it was small towns who were among those hit hardest by losses, by men being away and the overall anxiety of this stressful period in history.
It was no different in Whitton and the community made sure to do its part by pausing to reflect on Anzac Day in 2024.
A solid crowd of residents, representatives from schools and community groups turned out for the service, which was held mid-afternoon on April 25.
A small march headed off from the Rice Bowl Hotel to the town's memorial gates where the short commemorations were held.
The Leeton Pipe Band led the way, with Ian Bull sounding the Last Post and reveille.
Pastor Jeff Cottom read the prayers, with wreaths laid by community members and school students.
Mayor Tony Reneker also participated.
Following the main service, the group moved to the Whitton Community Hall, which was set up for the occasion.
Commemorations were rounded out here before an afternoon tea was held.
Art work lining the hall was provided by different classes from Whitton-Murrami Public School, with a large piece featuring poppies a whole-school effort.
Three students gave a short performance of the song We Are Australia in Auslan.
