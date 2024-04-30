High tea with Leeton's mayor a real treat

It isn't every day one has the chance to sit down with the mayor and chat over high tea.
However, that is something residents of the RFBI Leeton Masonic Village were able to do recently when they hosted a special high tea event to welcome mayor Tony Reneker to the aged care facility.
As part of the day, councillor Reneker was also able to give the residents an update on two major projects happening in Leeton - the redevelopment of the Roxy Theatre and transformation of Chelmsford Place.
Cr Reneker is a regular visitor to the village, often delighting residents by inviting them to share their memories of the town and document their contribution to its rich history.
"We love it when the mayor comes to visit," commented Mavis, who is a resident at the village.
RFBI Leeton Masonic Village lifestyle supervisor Joanne Edwards said a visit from the mayor was always an enjoyable occasion that usually leads to lengthy, heartwarming discussions about the history of the town.
"All of our residents get excited when they know the mayor is coming to visit," she said.
"They love sharing their stories and he often impresses them with how much he knows about what they have contributed to the town.
"He makes them feel very special."
Residents were able to sit down with Cr Reneker during his visit and share in the high tea, chat and ask questions.
Many dressed up for the occasion and were excited to have the town's leader pay them a visit.
RFBI Leeton Masonic Village hosts regular events both for residents and the community to keep them active and involved in Leeton shire.
Those with an idea to connect with village residents can contact the facility for more information.
To find out more about RFBI Leeton Masonic Village visit rfbi.com.au or call on 02 6953 9300.
