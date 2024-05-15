Mixing history and customs will make for another epic Scottish Ball

The fanfare, flair and style of Leeton's unique Scottish Debutante Ball will return again this week.
The ball will be held at the Leeton Soldiers Club, with the event starting from 7.30pm on Friday, May 17.
The 13 debutantes and their partners will be formally presented at 8pm.
"It's looking like it will be a full house again," organiser Anne Lepper said.
"All of the usual traditions will be happening. The cutting of the cake, the dances by the debs and their partners and we'll have the highland dancers (from Just Fling It highland studio)."
As well as that there will be the presentation of the haggis and the Leeton Pipe Band will be play Strip the Willow near the end of the night.
In sad news for the ball and its committee, long-time supporter and volunteer Ian Elwin passed away on Sunday, May 12.
"Ian was a great supporter of our ball for many years, he partnered several debs back in his day ... he's really done it all when it comes to our ball," Mrs Lepper said.
In the lead up to the ball, the debutantes and their partners have been busy rehearsing and making sure their moves are all set to go.
"As always, we have another great group of young people taking part," Mrs Lepper said.
"It's fantastic the tradition can keep on going every year.
"I think it's something the young ones do look forward to, particularly the Scottish Ball as it has all of the different elements.
"We've always had great support from the community."
