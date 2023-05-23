A TRADITION that has spanned decades in Leeton has taken centre stage once more.
The 63rd annual Leeton Scottish Debutante Ball was held on Friday, May 19 where 15 young ladies and their partners made their debut.
The young men donned the traditional Scottish kilts, while the ladies dazzled in their white gowns.
This year's guest speaker was Kate O'Callaghan, who was among around 350 attendees on the night.
Following their official presentation, the debutantes and partners took part in a dance they had learned courtesy of Sarah Morriss before cutting the cake and taking in entertainment from young dancers from the Just Fling It highland studio.
The sounds of the Leeton Pipe Band played a big part in the night.
Other traditional aspects included the Haggis ceremony and blessing and the Strip the Willow dance at midnight.
Event co-organiser Anne Lepper said the 15 debutantes and their partners enjoyed the celebrations, danced the night away and represented their families and friends with aplomb.
"They were such a fantastic bunch," she said.
"From our first rehearsal they were well-mannered, ready to give it a go and they all looked so fantastic on the night.
"We say it every year, but every year we really our so lucky to have so many young people be part of it."
Leeton shire band Remedy provided entertainment throughout the evening and leading the debutantes into the night was young flower girls Piper Lepper and Imogen Lashbrook.
The Scottish ball tradition in Leeton has been one many young people look forward to as they make their way through their formative years.
Mrs Lepper said generations of families had taken part in the event, with the memory of the night one that sticks in the minds of participants throughout their lives.
"We're lucky to have such great support every year," Mrs Lepper said. "It's a great tradition we have here in our community and I think one that young people do look forward to taking part in."
