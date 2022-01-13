coronavirus,

People who have been waiting more than a week for COVID-19 test results may be able to leave isolation if they have no symptoms, chief executive of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District Jill Ludford has said. When providing an update on the local COVID-19 situation Ms Ludford acknowledged the delays in PCR test results following the Christmas and New Year period. She said that people who received a PCR test and haven't received their results after seven days "can de-isolate if they don't have symptoms". "Please do not wait until you get that PCR result, you can go back out into the community if you're asymptomatic," Ms Ludford said, suggesting people conduct a rapid antigen test (RAT) before leaving isolation to be safe. The advice comes as people across MLHD area report waiting up to 13 days for their PCR test results to be returned. Ms Ludford said people who return a positive RAT don't need to come forward for a PCR test as well, unless they have a chronic disease or they are pregnant. The Service NSW mobile app has since been updated to allow people to register positive results from RATs. Ms Ludford said the inclusion of rapid antigen tests in the data isn't primarily about recording case numbers, but rather ensuring people who are sick are linked with care options. In the meantime, people who test positive with a RAT can call the COVID care at home support line on 1800 960 933 for advice. Ms Ludford said that people who have tested positive for the virus should rest in bed, only working from home if absolutely necessary, and also take regular paracetamol, throat lozenges and remain hydrated. People who experience severe symptoms such as dizziness, severe headaches, shortness of breath or a tight chest should call their GP or triple zero if severely unwell. READ MORE: Ms Ludford reiterated that those who test positive for COVID-19 must remain in isolation for seven days from the day of their test. She said that contact tracing is still occurring locally but "with the numbers that we're seeing, we're not contact tracing like we used to". People who work in a high-risk setting, such as healthcare and aged care facilities, are prioritised for contact tracing, as well as vulnerable groups. "For the rest of us who are under 65, who don't have a chronic disease [and] who are not from an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander background, we are required to let our employer know and obviously our families and people that we have been with for more than four hours," Ms Ludford said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

