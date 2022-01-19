sport, local-sport,

After an extra two weeks on the sideline due to wet weather, the GDCA cricketers look set to finally return to the middle of the turf wickets around Griffith. It wasn't a complete washout last weekend as the GDCA second grade games were moved to synthetic pitches to try and get two of the games completed. It was a tough game for Coleambally and Leeton's Jack Kidd as they fell to a 204-run defeat at the hands of Exies Diggers. After the Diggers side set a massive 300-run target for the Nomads, Kidd (2) was called on early after the quick loss of the opening wicket but couldn't make an impact as the Coleambally side were eventually bowled out for 96. As for first grade, Leagues will head into their clash with Exies Diggers in the 50-over clash looking to pick up their first win of the season. The Diggers side, featuring Leeton's Reece Maguire, Josh Lanham and Angus Boulton, will be without their captain Theo Valeri and brother Tom as they serve the second week of their two-week ban due to breaking the GDCA COVID protocols. It presents the Panthers with a perfect opportunity to pick up their first major points of the season, given the impact the Valeri brothers can have with the bat. The Diggers side will be looking to the likes of Boulton to try and fill the void of the brothers with the bat, while Josh Lanham will be key with the ball as their club looks to regain some of the 13 points lost as part of the punishments handed down from the COVID breaches. In the 40-over game, Hanwood will be hoping to go to the top of the table with victory over Exies Eagles. Hanwood had risen back to second after the points were deducted from Diggers and are currently sitting four points behind the Cougars, so a win this weekend would see them take top spot. RELATED Hanwood will be bolstered by the return of Tom Shannon and Oliver Bartter to the top of the order while opening bowler Josh Carn has shaken off a calf concern picked up in their narrow defeat to Diggers before Christmas. Exies on the other hand have been struggling and their numbers have also been tested by COVID precautions. It has been tough season thus far for the Eagles who have only picked up one win to start the year but that did come against the Hanwood. It will be a busy weekend with the first grade Twenty20 competition also taking place on Sunday. All clubs will be playing double headers to decide who will play in the final to be played on Sunday, March 6.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/fb3c108a-4b42-4765-b301-441ed2b14a65.JPG/r1960_930_5747_3070_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg