news, local-news,

WE WELCOME the New Year with its sense of new beginnings along with a cautionary tale of COVID constraint. Who knew that in 2022 this would still be a topic of conversation? I resolve, however, to look beyond the negative and celebrate life and hope and a future. New Year's Eve is celebrated with spectacular fireworks on black, starry nights in an explosive declaration of renewal. Our hot, dry summer has recreated itself this season in drenching rains and deep rumblings as lightning flashes across solemn, grey skies. Yet the sun still bursts through in dazzling delight, filling the sensational canopy of blue sky. Savour every moment as we climb each hill and mountain because we know "we are strong, and we are many". The SunRice Festival Ambassador program is a symbolic showcase of our life and enduring strength of our agricultural community. IN OTHER NEWS: The generosity of businesses in providing sponsorship and prizes is a nourishing reminder of the DNA that is foundational in our region. Volunteers working tirelessly because they hold the vision of community are deeply valued. Let us be reminded that many of those in business and government are also dedicated in working for the greater good. I look forward to our Australia Day celebrations that connect us with respect and honour, and of course, delighting in our signature sizzling Aussie barbecues. There will be family fun at the Leeton pool with an opportunity to put your support behind the SunRice ambassadors who will be there with tasty morsels to buy. Perhaps the calories may be offset by the giving. The next few months will offer a great selection of family functions to enjoy including an impressive show and shine event, kids mini Olympics and a Harporetta high tea. So, come on Aussie 2022, come on. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/8fb0a785-1215-4c8a-a146-d5db1eae4504.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg