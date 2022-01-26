news, local-news,

MAYOR Tony Reneker delivered his inaugural Australia Day address to the community on Wednesday, saying he was impressed by the theme for this year's event. Councillor Reneker spoke during Leeton shire's Australia Day official ceremony, marking the first time he has addressed the community on January 26 as is tradition for the mayor. In his address, Cr Reneker remarked the welcome to country, conducted by Wiradjuri community member William Ingram was one of the "best he had seen". The welcome to country included the playing of the didgeridoo by Tristan Fox, 15 and a smoke ceremony which took in the crowd and the stage. "I have seen many welcome to countries take place and that would have to be the best one I have ever been part of," Cr Reneker said. "I'm pretty impressed by the theme of Australia Day this year (reflect, respect, celebrate). In our shire you will have noticed the Australia Day banners that have Aboriginal paintings and language on them. "As a community we need to reflect and acknowledge our past. IN OTHER NEWS: "We need to respect and acknowledge our differences. "We need to celebrate what we have achieved together as a community." Cr Reneker reflected on the past 12 months, touching on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the community had continued to show its resilience and he was confident residents would continue to overcome any challenges that may lie ahead in the future. "Today is an opportunity to appreciate and acknowledge our society and our community, which is diverse and enriched by the different cultures and languages and customs," Cr Reneker said. "Not only (from) the refugees and immigrants who have come here, but also our First Nations peoples. "We see this diversity here today." A citizenship ceremony welcoming 20 new residents to the shire was also conducted on the day. A full report of this will appear in Tuesday's Irrigator and online in the coming days. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

