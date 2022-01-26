news, local-news,

LEETON shire's First Nations community played a poignant role in the community's Australia Day activities on January 26. In 2022 Leeton Shire Council made a concerted effort to include the Indigenous community in the official ceremony on Wednesday. Wiradjuri man William Ingram started things off with a welcome to country. He was joined on stage by Tristan Fox, 15, who played the didgeridoo to accompany his words. At the same time walking through the crowd were members of the Indigenous of the community, who were conducting a smoking ceremony. As they walked through the crowd, community members were invited to spread and welcome the smoke towards themselves in a bid to distinguish any bad spirits. This was followed by the raising of the Australian and Aboriginal flags. Leeton's Australia Day ambassador for 2022, Andy Paschalidis, also touched on the significance of First Nations people and thanked them for their efforts, work and for having him on their land. Mayor Tony Reneker also spoke about the inclusion of First Nations people in the event. IN OTHER NEWS: At the conclusion of the official ceremony, residents were invited to partake in a bush tucker feast that included everything from wattle seed ice cream and emu spring rolls to pulled kangaroo and witchetty grub pizza. There was also Indigenous craft and rock painting, as well as a special project involving Aboriginal art painting on eucalyptus leaves, which will eventually be framed and hung at council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/ea6b52cb-6602-4075-b551-3d321fc1f3fc.JPG/r1_0_3454_1951_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg