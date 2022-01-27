news, local-news,

THE introduction of the rapid antigen tests (RATs) in the workplace has certainly put many local businesses through their paces once again. I remember when the mandatory mask requirement was introduced, I was slow off the mark and,as a result, struggled to get any masks for the staff members at the Leeton Soldiers Club. So, when things started to go a bit crazy once again at the start of this year, I took my chances and ordered 200 RATs for the club. Initially I thought that was excessive, but once I considered that that would only supply each staff member with a maximum of four tests each, it suddenly didn't seem unwarranted. Plus, the supplier had a minimum order requirement of 100 each. Two days later the legislation to use the tests was introduced. IN OTHER NEWS: As luck would have it though, I only received 100 tests. I went on to order a further 200 from various suppliers, but almost a month later, the remaining 300 tests have still yet to arrive. As more people started becoming sick, it became evident that there was a national shortage of RATs. Our saving grace here at the club has been the ability to instantly test any team member (or their house-hold contacts) should even the slightest symptom arise. Many times, I have realised how incredibly lucky we were to have secured those first 100 tests and how incredibly difficult it must be for the smaller, local businesses trying to keep their doors open while staff shortages are rife and RATs are unavailable. So, next time you go out and the shop you love is closed without notice or the service is slower than usual, please be kind. Chances are they are experiencing staff shortages just like the rest of the country. And, after the last 36 months, I guarantee you the last thing they want to do now is to upset their customers. Stick with them - they will be back to "normal" again ASAP.

