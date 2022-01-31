news, local-news,

LEETON shire riders have been put to the test against others from across the world. Purdon Park, an equestrian facility in Whitton, had several representatives take part in the CGP online dressage competition recently. Purdon Park is provides riding lessons for all types of disciplines. It specialises in private riding lessons, horse knowledge, clipping, show preparation, education and training. IN OTHER NEWS: Several of its riders spent time preparing for the event, which is an Irish-owned online competing company that offers riders of different disciplines and all abilities from around the world the opportunity to compete. The CGP event is one of several across the world which has been crucial in ensuring riders can compete in competitions throughout the pandemic and into the future. Over 17s Judge Jane Whitaker Dressage for beginners Halloween show, class five, Equestrian Australia preparatory A 2021: Fifth: Natalie Jefferson riding Holly. Under 16s Judge Maire Quinlan Pluck Dressage for beginners Halloween show, class seven intro (nine to 12 years), CGP introductory one 2021: Third Illah Morriss, riding Willowcroft Holly's Emblem. Dressage for beginners Halloween show, class two, first-timer test (four to 16 years), CGP introductory 1A 2021: First Illah Morriss, riding Willowcroft Holly's Emblem, second Charlotte Jones riding Shadow, fifth Sophie Roth riding Willowcroft Holly's Emblem. Western, para and other classes Judge Derval Diamond, Jane Whitaker and Lynne Cassidy Second Natalie Jefferson riding Holly, third Tim riding Willowcroft Holly's Emblem, fourth Emily MacArthur riding Willowcroft Holly's Emblem and fifth Caitlin Andracchio riding Willowcroft Holly's Emblem. For more information about Purdon Park and the programs on offer, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PurdonPark.

