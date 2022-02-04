news, business,

SUNRICE Group workers have vowed to continue standing up for themselves following this week's strike action. Staff from SunRice, CopRice and AGS in Leeton, as well as other locations across regional NSW and Victoria, walked off the job on Tuesday and Wednesday. The workers have resolved to strike again on February 21, according to United Workers Union food and beverage leadn Tom Czech. He said the industrial action would take place again "unless the company comes to the table with a fair offer before then". "SunRice, CopRice and AGS workers are ready to keep fighting until they win," Mr Czech said. "United Workers Union and workers' representatives stand ready to meet with the company to continue negotiations." The union said the strike action was taking place after failed negotiations with SunRice to improve pay, conditions and improving worker rights. A SunRice spokesman said the company was open to engaging in further conversations with the union to work towards a new operations enterprise agreement. "We are willing to offer a competitive pay increase and more opportunities for skill development for employees," the spokesman said. "However we continue to need the UWU to agree on some of the important conditions we are seeking to enable us to remain competitive on a global scale. "Further strike action will not change this position."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/10a97bbe-109a-4a63-a477-1c979cb7abcc.JPG/r0_167_4032_2445_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg