news, local-news,

AUSTRALIA Day is known for being the one date during the year that the Murrami community sets aside to come together. Hosted every year by the Murrami Country Women's Association, the Australia Day breakfast event is not just a time to celebrate, but also a time to get together and catch up. The community may be a small one, but residents are a tight-knit bunch. Plenty of community members again turned out for the event this year. A barbecue breakfast with all of the trimmings was served up, with tables set up in the shade to ensure a comfortable morning was had by all. IN OTHER NEWS: This year's Leeton Australia Day ambassador Andy Paschalidis attended the breakfast as did several councillors from the shire and mayor Tony Reneker. There was also the traditional game of backyard cricket played at the grounds of the Murrami hall, with young and old all enjoying the morning before heading off to continue the festivities elsewhere throughout the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/06d4c2c8-95d3-4152-b0fc-67df5b8611b6.jpg/r333_1013_5620_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg