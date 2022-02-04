news, local-news,

THE Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective organisation is steadfast in its conviction of supporting all members of the shire's LGBTIQA+ community and its allies. The collective has been working away since its formation in 2019 to provide support, help and a way to bring the community together. It regularly hosts catch ups where members of the LGBTIQA+ can come together no matter their age, background or preference. Allies of the LGBTIQA+ are also welcome to attend these events. The collective also brings together various services and outreach organisations to provide more in-depth support for people should they need it. One of these organisation's is headspace, a not-for-profit that operates to assist young people in a range of areas. Elyse Snaidero and Mikaela Moore from headspace were in Leeton last week to meet with the group to reiterate their support and offer insight into the services they provide. Ms Snaidero will soon be setting up various programs and initiatives for young members of the LGBTIQA+ community in the MIA in the hope it gives them a safe place to be, interact and work through any issues they may be having. Since its inception in 2019, the Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective has been planning to host its own mardi gras event in the shire. However, these plans were dashed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. IN OTHER NEWS: With ongoing changes to rules and restrictions, the group has decided it also won't host the inaugural event in 2022. "When we do host the event, we want to make sure it's done properly and in a big way with the support of everyone," collective member Nicholas Wright said. "We want it to be a big celebration and obviously we want to make sure everyone is kept safe and healthy, so unfortunately we won't be holding the first one this year." However, while the collective has pressed pause on that event, group members will continue to hold social gatherings where possible, as well as diversity days to recognise dates such as International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia, Wear it Purple and Transgender Day of Remembrance. Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective's Denise McGrath said the group was open to all members of the LGBTIQA+, as well as supporters and allies. "We offer support and work with a number of really great organisations ," she said. "Apart from that, it's a safe place to meet other members of the community and make new friends." More information about the collective is available at https://www.facebook.com/LeetonRainbowPride. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/53e63a32-b510-4095-870c-5d0995f03a61.JPG/r0_204_4336_2654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg