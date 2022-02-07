news, local-news,

As ricegrowers around the area prepare for one of the largest harvests in years, the industry has started preparing for the future. The research, development and extension plan (RD&E) has been drawn up with the goal of achieving 1.5 tonnes of rice per megalitre of water used by 2026, a 75 per cent reduction on the estimated amount of water used in 2021. The plan has been drawn up by AgriFutures Australia, and will see them collaborate with SunRice and the Ricegrowers Association of Australia to improve crop genetics. The plan will see further targeted agronomy and improved farming systems to increase productivity, co-ordinated extension services and investment in the capacity of ricegrowers to meet future challenges. "Fundamentally, this roadmap seeks to invest in key activities and projects that can deliver more tonnes of rice per hectare and use less water per tonne," AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said. "We want to ensure rice is a more competitive and attractive summer crop delivering greater financial returns for growers." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Harvey said a roadmap had been developed through working with the AgriFutures rice advisory panel, growers, SunRice, the RGA, NSW DPI and Rice Marketing Board. "The investment of rice growers' levy is a responsibility AgriFutures Australia does not take lightly," Mr Harvey said. "Our end goal is to ensure rice remains a competitive and profitable option for all rice growers." SunRice CEO Rob Gordon said the Australian rice industry was "world class" and already used half as much water compared to the global average, with the finished product reaching 50 markets globally. "However, given the changing environment for water availability in the Riverina, there is an urgent need to deliver a step-change in our research, development and extension efforts to enable a fundamental shift in our water-use efficiency," Mr Gordon said. "This new RD&E plan will assist us in maintaining the high quality of our rice varieties, while increasing focus on water-use efficiency. While the target is openly ambitious - we believe it is achievable and necessary to ensure the ongoing profitability of our growers and to future-proof this great industry." The plan will be showcased at the Grower of the Year field day at the De Bortoli family farm in Griffith, and Ricegrowers Association executive director Graeme Kruger said growers would continue to be consulted as work begins. "Throughout the development of this roadmap, AgriFutures Australia, SunRice and the RGA have worked with growers to understand their priorities and needs. It's important that this conversation does not stop here," Ricegrowers Association executive director Graeme Kruger said. "The RGA will be responsible for continuing the conversation with all levy payers, seeking their input on opportunities and challenges on-farm, and working with the Management Committee to ensure grower input is reflected in the management of the program," said Mr Kruger. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

