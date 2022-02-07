news, local-news,

WHILE it might appear quiet from the outside, we've been quietly working on a few things behind the scenes at Leeton Business Chamber over the past few months. As anyone who has submitted a grant application would know, there is a lot of work put into this process and no guarantee of the grant. Fortunately for us our hard work paid off and we were successful in securing two grants at the end of 2021. The first is through the Investing in Rural Communities Futures program, which will allow us to pay a contractor to work on all things business chamber related in 2022. That person will help grow membership, co-ordinate promotions, market our members, seek sponsorship and so much more. There is also another component to this grant that we will announce in the coming months - stay tuned. This is a huge win for the chamber and will really see us to be able to service our members effectively and ensure that they are getting the full benefits of being a chamber member. Additionally, in conjunction with Leeton Shire Council we were successful in securing funds for Small Business Month. We are working very hard to bring our business community a very special event on Wednesday, March 16 at the Whitton Malt House. This event will feature a three-course meal and an array of local speakers, including Franky Fiumara (Golden Apple/Happy Days Co), Lynsey Reilly (Lynsey Reilly Communications) and Stuart Whytcross (Voyager Craft Malt). A bus will be available to take people to and from the event. Tickets will be released in the next week - make sure you get in early as there will be a limited amount on offer. Our chamber annual general meeting will be held this Thursday, February 10 at 6pm in the Soldiers Club dining room. We would love to see some new faces and to listen to any new ideas our members might have. We are looking forward to what we have coming up in 2022 and can't wait to keep you up-to-date with all of our happenings.

