There will be a Leeton flavour to the top of the table clash in the GDCA first grade this weekend. Hanwood will play host to Coro Cougars at Graham McGann Oval as the two top sides face off but come into the clash with very different form lines. It has been a rough fortnight for the Cougars, who were comfortably beaten by Exies Eagles and then fell to a 41-run defeat at the hands of Leagues. The Cougars should welcome back Haydn Pascoe from representative duty, but they will be hoping Mathew Axtill is able to make an impact after a couple of quiet weeks with the bat while Brent Lawrence could make his return to the middle order. The job at the top of the order for the Cougars won't be easy as Hanwood will welcome back Luke Docherty, who will join Leeton's Josh Carn with the new ball in hand. Carn will be hoping he will be able to carry his good form from last week, which saw him decimate Diggers top order. A win for Coro would see them close the gap at the top to four points while if Hanwood would move 17 points clear with the win. In the 50-over game at Exies No 1, Diggers will look to bounce back after two tough defeats after the Christmas break. Angus Boulton will likely be relieved of captaincy duties this week with Theo Valeri having served his suspension, so he will have less of the team's weight on his shoulders. Josh Lanham will be looking to recreate his form with the bat from last weekend while hoping some of his team will stick around with him. RELATED Reece Maguire has had a good time out with the ball so far this season, picking up 11 wickets from his four games. The bowling of Diggers will need to make early inroads into the Eagles batting line-up as the top order from the Exies side has been in fine form recently. A win for the Diggers would see them climb back into the top four, while the 10 points for the Eagles would see them rise to second depending on the result from the Hanwood and Coro game.

