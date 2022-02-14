Local leader column with Mary Errey from Leeton Connect | February 2022
WELCOME to 2022.
Leeton Connect is back on deck with the news that our latest funding application to FRRR was successful. FRRR awarded $286,318 to four Leeton not-for-profit (NFP) organisations, in partnership with the Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation.
These grants will continue to build the capacity and sustainability of NFPs in the Leeton area, allowing them to better support their community.
\The grants are part of FRRR's Investing in Rural Communities Futures program.
An ongoing multi-year program that works to strengthen the NFP sector and inter-organisational relationships in Leeton, helping the community to thrive and achieve long-term stability.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I wanted to share the information on the four successful grantee's for this year.
- Leeton Connect Inc: Leeton Continues to Connect - Build capacity of the NFP sector across Leeton and develop a plan towards a secure future by continuing to employ the co-ordinator for Leeton Connect over a two-year period.
- Leeton Business Chamber: Leeton Community Digital Hub Initiative - Support the not-for-profit sector and develop, build and engage the community in a new Digital Hub for Leeton.
- Leeton Shire Council: Community grants support co-ordinator - Help NFPs in Leeton apply for and strengthen their own capability to attract funding and resources by employing a grants support officer.
- Leeton Jumpstart Fund Incorporated: Co-ordinator - Build capacity in fundraising, marketing and the delivery of mental health first aid training for Jumpstart's volunteer panel and other local NFPs dealing with crisis through the employment of a co-ordinator.
It will be an exciting year and I look forward to seeing where these organisations go with their funding.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.irrigator.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
Comments
Discuss "Leeton Connect plans a big year, partnerships"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.