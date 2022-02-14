news, local-news,

WELCOME to 2022. Leeton Connect is back on deck with the news that our latest funding application to FRRR was successful. FRRR awarded $286,318 to four Leeton not-for-profit (NFP) organisations, in partnership with the Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation. These grants will continue to build the capacity and sustainability of NFPs in the Leeton area, allowing them to better support their community. \The grants are part of FRRR's Investing in Rural Communities Futures program. An ongoing multi-year program that works to strengthen the NFP sector and inter-organisational relationships in Leeton, helping the community to thrive and achieve long-term stability. IN OTHER NEWS: I wanted to share the information on the four successful grantee's for this year. It will be an exciting year and I look forward to seeing where these organisations go with their funding. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/513555b7-31f7-4695-b483-e0847d32f01e.jpg/r0_82_904_593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg