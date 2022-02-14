news, local-news,

MIDWIVES and nurses across the state will tomorrow be walking off the job to highlight what they say is the NSW government's refusal to negotiate on safe staffing in all public hospitals. The Leeton Branch of NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) has voted to support the industrial action being taken on Tuesday. However, what is perhaps ironic, is that due to ongoing staffing concerns at Leeton Hospital, staff will not be walking off the job. They will however but be wearing red in support of the movement. NSWNMA members from 13 branches in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District will participate in the strike and call on the NSW Premier to implement shift-by-shift nursing and midwifery staffing for safe patient care. IN OTHER NEWS: NSWNMA general secretary, Brett Holmes, said members were "sick of the government ignoring their plea for safe staffing". "Our members have signalled how fed up they are with the NSW government for continuing to ignore the need for nurse-to-patient ratios on every shift, similar to those already working successfully in Queensland and Victoria," he said. "The staffing crisis in health won't simply go away on its own. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the failings of our health system. What we're asking for is not unreasonable. "Nurse-to-patient ratios do save lives and result in better patient outcomes."

