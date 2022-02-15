sport, local-sport,

ROUND 15 had 230 cards submitted in beautiful summer golfing conditions. The best of them was the Flintstones' Bronwyn Cherry who returned a brilliant seven under par 29 nett to take the player of the week honours. The top four in each division will qualify for semi and grand final day on Sunday, April 3 so lock it in your calendar now. The competition's long leaders the Fade Away's still lead division one, but tight on their heels are perennials the Whymees followed by Par Then Bar and Balls Deep tied. They are 19 clear of fifth-placed Tee'd Off. Jase Curry needs to fire them up if they want to chase the major prize, they definitely have the talent. IN OTHER NEWS: Division two seems as though its the toughest to qualify in at the moment as three solitary strokes separate teams third through to eighth. Tommy's Wormburners probably can't make it because he didn't play last week but they did have a great time on their annual trip to Echuca last weekend. Division three looks like six teams will compete for the four spots with only a lackluster Floggers and the Juniors missing out. Don't doubt the talent of the kids, they've just got too many sports on this time of year. Division four looks like the Tin Shed Rattlers and Odd Squad may have a fight on for fourth. There were some other players worthy of a mention and they included Brad Barker 30, Brad Boots, John Kellahan and Frank Millemaggi 31, Bo Jarema, John Gavel, Glen Harvie and James Mason 32 and Greg Gale, Jayden Boardman, Garry Schmetzer and Rod Emerson all on 33. Side note, Johnny Kellahan's round was a two under par 34 off the stick. The ball cut off went out one to 35. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/cc15b7db-d411-4a9e-b719-efa595cbd6f5.jpg/r0_26_2065_1193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg