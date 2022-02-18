sport, local-sport,

WARM and humid conditions greeted the 15 bowlers who turned out for bowls at the Leeton and District Bowling Club on Thursday. The number of players allowed for two games of triples, one with a double lead, and a game of pairs. In a game of triples Patti Wakeman, Joan Arnold and Shirley Tyack defeated Joan Lloyd, Lorraine Messner and Faye Harris 16-12. In that match Wakeman's team was able to come from behind and there was some excellent bowling from Tyack. This allowed them to gain a six-shot lead. However, Lloyd's team fought back to be one shot behind only to lose the last two ends, giving Wakeman's team a four-shot win. In another game of triples, Hilary Chambers, Heather Hoad and Jan Fitzpatrick defeated Janet Bell, Marika Pete and Jan Fitzpatrick 15-13. IN OTHER NEWS: Bell's side won the first four ends, but with some strong bowling and two resting touchers scored by Hilary Chambers, Chambers' team gained the lead and held on to win by two shots. The game of pairs between Jan Walker and Mary Payten and Elaine Sullivan and Jean Leighton ended in a draw 14-all. The winner was decided with a toss of a coin and the drawn winners on the day were Walker and Payten. Leighton also scored a resting toucher. Anyone interested in taking up bowls is welcome to attend social bowls at the L&D on Thursday mornings. More information is also available by contacting the club.

