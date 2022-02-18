news, local-news,

DAVID House emerged victorious from the recent Leeton High School swimming carnival in 2022. The event was held on February 9, with the school reporting excellent student participation on the day. "Well done also to all spectators who created an awesome atmosphere on the day," Leeton High principal Meagan Crelley said. "It was fantastic to see parents and carers there." IN OTHER NEWS: 12 girls: Abbey Holden, runner-up Hailey Granger. 12 boys: Mason Bennnett, runner-up Xavier Stanton. 13 girls: Ellena Halloran, runner-up Sophie O'Callaghan. 13 boys: Sebastian Crelley, runner-up Jack Miller. 14 girls: Madeleine Glenn, runner-up Paige McBride. 14 boys: Connor Holden, runner-up Kian Henman. 15 girls: Amelia Irvin, runner-up Ruby Miller. 15 boys: Caydan Hillier, runner-up Kyson Freer. 16 girls: Tamika Rourke, runner-up Victoria Glenn. 16 boys: Raith Henman, runner-up Luca Deaton. 17+ girls: Madeline Irvin, runner-up Adele Thompson. 17+ boys: Jhie Deaton, runner-up Thomas Heins. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/3a381cea-d970-4fee-8368-813e3595de5c.jpeg/r2_90_958_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg