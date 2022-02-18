news, business,

THE Leeton Business Chamber is looking forward to a year of positive growth in the sector. The organisation held its annual general meeting recently, with Krystal Maytom remaining as president, Jodie Ryan as vice president, Sarah Mandaglio as treasurer and the secretary role will be the chamber's new contractor. Wayne Bond, Sarah Diggelmann and George Weston have all put their hand up to be part of the executive committee. There was only a small turnout for the event and it is hoped in the next year interest will once again grow in the entity in order to new faces to join and perhaps take on a leadership role in the future. The chamber expected to appoint its new contractor within days, with money for that position being made available through a grant stream. IN OTHER NEWS: It will allow this employee to take up several projects and ideas and implement them on behalf of the chamber. One of the first events to be held will be part of Small Business Month on March 16 at the Whitton Malt House. The chamber and Leeton Shire Council were successful in accessing grant funding for this event meaning it will be put on at no cost to participants as a result. The evening will feature a delicious feast at the malt house, guest speakers and a chance for networking. While the chamber will continue to host small events, webinars and workshops in 2022, one major event will be missing. "Because the committee is quite small this year we have decided not to hold the business awards," Ms Maytom said. "Also, due to timing and aligning with the state awards, it would need to happen within the next couple of months, which we just didn't think was viable. "We want to be able to do it properly. "Hopefully we'll be able to bring it back again. Late in the year we hope to get the wheels in motions for 2023 in relation to the awards." Business owners and staff are welcome to join the chamber as the organisation looks to be a source of information and advice for the town's employers. Follow the chamber at https://www.facebook.com/LeetonChamber.

