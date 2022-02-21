sport, local-sport,

There have been changes at both ends of the GDCA first grade table. In the 50-over clash, Coro Cougars were able to take a commanding victory over Exies Diggers to move into first. Diggers won the toss and elected to bat but lost an early wicket when Kyle Bennett (4) fell, but Paresh Patil and Dean Bennett were able to get their side back on track. Patil (25), Bennett (34) and Angus Boulton (14) were the only batters to break double digits as the lower to middle order struggled to deal with the slow bowlers from the Cougars. Shane Hutchinson (3/10) and Brent Lawrence (4/13) did the bulk of the damage as Reece Maguire (2), and Ben Elwin (1) fell without making an impact on the board as Diggers were bowled out for 93. Lawrence and Axtill were able to get their side to 16 before Lawrence (8) fell to the bowling of Josh Lanham (1/23). It was only a slight bump in the road for the Cougars as Axtill and Haydn Pascoe combined to set their side on track. When Axtill (14) fell to the bowling of Meli Ranitu (1/20) with the score on 55, Diggers would have been hoping to keep the pressure on. Pascoe had other ideas, and despite Ben Signor (9) falling to Elwin (1/13), the Cougars were able to waltz to victory, with Pascoe (41*) and Brendan Hicken (9*) guided their side to a seven-wicket win with 25.2 overs remaining. Meanwhile, Leagues have jumped into third place after a 39-run over Exies Eagles in the 40-over game. Michael Cudmore (11) and Ben Rowston (27) got the Panthers off to a good start with a 48-run partnership before Sam Breed (5/23) ripped through the middle order to have Leagues sitting on 5/63. Mark Burns (24), Matt Keenan (17*) and Noah Gaske (11) added some late runs to see Leagues bowled out for 150. RELATED Billy Evans (1/15) and Rowston made early breakthroughs to put the pressure on the Eagles. Phil Burge (19) and Connor Bock (27) tried to get their side back on track before Gaske (3/24) picked up some quick wickets. Duane Ashcroft (24) and Braydn Challis (16) gave their side some hope before Rowston (3/10) knocked over the tail to see Exies bowled out for 111.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/1b3b5742-6393-468a-9152-96edc16f259d.JPG/r533_446_5800_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg