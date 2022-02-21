sport, local-sport,

TWO of the squash competition's youngest players fought out the match of the week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash fixture. Alec Tait and Isabel Thompson both scored 50 points with Alec claiming victory 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8. This win helped Roars secure a 3-1 win over Wanderers in Tuesday's competition. Roars' other victories went to Will Rawle who downed Bryan Shepley 3-2 and Miranda Tait beat Brendon Looby. Wanderers winner was Erin Draper who beat Domenic Fiumara. Jets scored a 3-1 win against Mariners with Brian O'Leary and James Kelly winning in four over Declan Ryan and Chris Tolland respectively. Ondria Miller defeated Adele Thompson and Simone Bruno got one back for Mariners when she beat Benji Roden. IN OTHER NEWS: Little separated Wildcats and Breakers in Wednesday's competition with the teams finishing on two matches and nine games each however Wildcats claimed victory on points 176 to 168. Kathryn Bechaz won a tight, five-game contest against Zac Fairweather and Jacob Harrison downed Maanu Alexander in four. Breakers winners were Carol Davidson who fought back after dropping the first two games to Gary Thompson to win in five and Katie McAliece won the fourth game 12-10 to edge out Finley Sales. Taipans and Bullets also finished on two matches each with Taipans winning by seven games to six. Taipans' Evan Hookway and Brodie Lashbrook defeated Charmaine Lee and Brianna Gray-Mills respectively. Bullets captain Cooper Boardman continued his good form to down Trev Whitby and Isaac Bunge won a close four game contest against Garry Walker. On Thursday the Hurricanes crushed Sixers 4-0. John Saddler won a five game cliff-hanger against Ian Draper 12-10, 7-11, 11-5, 10-12, 11-9 and Ruby Miller beat her brother Jack in four. Angelo Fiumara downed Anthony Iannelli and Alayna Croucamp beat Brodie Lashbrook. Renegades beat Scorchers 3-1 with Dakota Boardman losing the first two games to Lizette Taylor but fighting back to win in five. Matt Piper had a 3-1 win over Justin Mortlock and Naomi Rawle defeated Natalie Fiumara. Scorchers captain Sean Ryan beat Nicholas Croucamp to stop the clean-sweep. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

