Temora see off final Hedditch Cup challenge from Ardlethan/Barellan
Temora have completed a successful season in the Hedditch Cup after seeing off the final challenge for the 2021/22 season.
Ardlethan/Barellan were the final challengers of the season, and after winning the toss and electing to bat, it was back against the wall with Max Harper (5/28) and Blake Harper (2/2) doing the early damage.
Harrison Logan and Mark Tillyard (11) tried to get their side out of a precarious position of 5/7 but were only able to add 17 runs before Logan (10) fell to Noah Harper (1/3).
Dan Hillam (13) and Michael Keech (11) added some late runs before Ardlethan/Barellan were bowled out for 64.
RELATED
Buchanan (1/13) made an early breakthrough with the wicket of Brady Oliver (3), Chris Stacey, and Noah Harper got their side back on track before Logan (1/13) and Camm (1/14) struck.
Matt Gillard (8*) and Billy Winkley (11*) were able to steer Temora to a seven-wicket victory and ensure they held the cup over winter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.irrigator.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News