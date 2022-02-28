sport, local-sport,

THE rust is starting to wear off the players after such a long break from the courts, making for some top-notch matches in week four. Competition returned a month ago following a longer shutdown than expected following lockdowns and restrictions on community sport late last year. Tuesday evening on court one, Brian O'Leary and James Kelly had good wins for team Jets. Miranda Tait and Alec Tait then won their matches for team Roars making the results even, this brought the result down to games won. Since Benji Roden pushed Alec Tait to a five-set match, the Jets came out on top. On court two Simone Bruno got a win for her team the Mariners. IN OTHER NEWS: Brendon Looby, Erin Draper and Anthony Iannelli all won for team Wanderers to seal the deal for their side. Wednesday evening saw an entertaining match between Cooper Boardman and Jacob Harrison kick proceedings off, Cooper winning with style. Kathryn Bechaz had to dig deep to defeat Isaac Bunge 11-4,8-11,13-11,7-11,11-9 in what was the match of the week. Gary Thompson also had to work hard for his win, defeating Brianna Gray-Mills 9-11,11-8,11-5,8-11,11-8. Finley Sales won his match comfortably, which helped team Wildcats snare the points. Court two and Evan Hookway and Brodie Lashbrook had solid wins. Zac Fairweather and Garry Walker had a great tussle, Zac winning 11-9,9- 11,7-11,11-3,11-9. Maanu Alexander won his match, the Taipans continuing their winning streak to win the night. Thursday evening and Sean Ryan had a tough match against Angelo Fiumara, Ryan winning 3-1. Alayna Croucamp, John Saddler and Ruby Miller all recorded good wins which helped the Hurricanes seal the win against the Scorchers. On court two it was a much more even affair in-between the Sixers and the Renegades, the Sixers winning by the smallest of margins. Anthony Iannelli and Ian Draper won their matches for the Sixers while Matt Piper and Naomi Rawle won for the Renegades.

