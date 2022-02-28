news, local-news,

COMMUNITY spirit was at a peak in Leeton as eager entrants for the February "Cars for Kids Show and Shine" arrived. The crowd was vibrant and ready to have fun while raising money for the Leeton chapter of the Royal Far West. A spectacular display of vintage cars, motorbikes, and trucks as well as some modern-day beauties sparkled and shined amid the smiling faces so obviously awestruck by such a collection. Committed volunteers bustled about without time to stop. Leeton Rotary Central and the Rotary Club of Leeton furiously cooked their tantalising barbecue, while kids bounced on the jumping castle and then hopped aboard the Lions train for a tour around town. SunRice ambassador Katelyn Mills and her committee worked together to ensure everyone could relax with a range of food, music, and activities in a lovely local setting. Shire mayor Tony Reneker was delighted to present beautifully-etched glass trophies to an impressive range of winners, as he remarked at how proud he was to belong to such an outstanding community. Another amazing event was held at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery. IN OTHER NEWS: Local artist Dorothy Roddy, in collaboration with Yanco Agricultural Institute, enjoyed the support of the community with a capacity attendance launching the Yanco Moments in Time exhibition. This was met with amazement as Dorothy had researched and revitalised old and faded black and white images. The result is a full colour experience bringing our history to life in rich and colourful oils. The stories behind the paintings tell of times of war, courage, and hard work. Our history and people's stories highlight hardship, change and growth that have established this rich agricultural area in which we live today. Go to the LMAG today and see this exhibition. While you are there enjoy the history of water exhibit and be sure to grab a coffee from the Lands Office Café.

