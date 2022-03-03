news, local-news,

The Small Schools swimming carnival was held recently in Whitton with students from across the shire taking part. Taking to the pool were students from Yanco Public School, Whitton-Murrami Public School, Gralee School and Wamoon Public School. Successful students then moved onto the LNPSSA swimming carnival, which is the next stage of representative swimming. All students who participated on the day gave it their best effort, with many top results and personal bests recorded. Age champions were crowned and ribbons awarded. The Small Schools carnival is held annually, with the athletics event held in a similar fashion later in the year. Each of these schools have excellent educational programs. Anyone wanting more information on sending their child or children to any of these schools can contact them direct. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/ac72f1d9-4d82-4fa6-9474-943f635910a7.jpg/r0_89_960_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg