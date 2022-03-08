news, local-news,

WADING through paperwork and meeting certain criteria can certainly turn many community groups away from applying for grant funding, however help is here. Through Leeton Connect, Ken Dachi is now available as part of a new role with the organisation that aims to specifically assist not-for-profit groups in the shire with grant funding. While Mr Dachi won't physically write grant proposals for groups, he will lead them through the process and give them the skills and ability to do so for projects now and into the future. "Grant support is something groups have been asking for," Mr Dachi said. "This is support being offered to not-for-profit organisations here in Leeton shire. "It's about understanding the vision of a community group and seeing what funding can be accessed where, but it's about teaching and showing these organisations how they can do it, how they can get a project off the ground and complete it. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's a hard process. It's a pitching exercise when it comes to grant funding. "We're taking a holistic approach to this." With so many community groups in Leeton shire, Mr Dachi said what he and Leeton Connect could provide was not just advice, but the tools to ensure a successful future. "The idea is to advise and to guide these groups ... it's skill transfer, almost like a teaching experience," he said. "We want to deliver the knowledge and experience and then we want these groups to learn and essentially 'do the homework'. "It's about showing them what they can do and how they can achieve it." Mr Dachi said there was plenty of grant funding streams out there that would suit all manner of community groups and organisations in Leeton shire. "It's just about knowing where these opportunities are and how to go about it," he said. "I'm really excited about this role and how we can help these groups in Leeton." If you would like to find out more information about how Leeton Connect and Mr Dachi can assist your not-for-profit, contact on 0407 948 397 or pop into 54 Kurrajong Avenue.

