LEETON'S Sauce Communications team are about to embark on their own personal challenge. The group, who gathered together this week as part of International Women's Day, are about to participate in a health and fitness program aimed specifically at rural women. The Sauce team is spread near and far, with staff working in the MIA, but also further afield in Victoria and Queensland. However, they will come together remotely to participate in the DediKate Rural campaign,which focuses solely on building a community of women in regional/rural areas. No other online fitness community focuses on regional and rural women and their barriers to health and fitness. Sauce Communications director Liane Gawne said International Women's Day and the DediKate Rural campaign seemed the ideal way to bring her staff together in a way that would help them both mentally and physically. "We should be celebrating women every day in my opinion, but International Women's Day is a time to reflect on the significant contribution women do make to society in all kinds of different ways," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "So that, tied in with the DediKate program, shows how women have lots of different hats and play lots of different roles, but often struggle to put themselves and their health first. "It's important to take time to recharge and look after our physical and emotional wellbeing as well." Statistics indicate that those living in regional and remote areas were more likely to be sedentary compared with people in metropolitan areas. DediKate Rural aims to break down some of the barriers associated with this and take a proactive approach towards physical and mental health of rural women. Mrs Gawne said the Sauce team would be participating as a group both in person and remotely over eight weeks and she was looking forward to see the benefits at its conclusion. "The best part of the program is its flexible, it's not too intense so it's really something women of all abilities can take part in, which is why it appealed to us," she said. DediKate founder Kate Ivey said she started this particular campaign to see more rural women exercising and feeling great because of it. "DediKate Rural is all about connecting rural women through non-judgemental health and fitness and a shared connection of the land," she said. Follow the Sauce journey on its social media accounts as they prepare to get stuck into the program. More information about DediKate Rural can be found at https://kateiveyfitness.com/dedikate/rural/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

