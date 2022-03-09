news, local-news,

LEETON athletes were pushed to their limits at the recent Husky Triathlon Festival, but it was also a case of hard work paying off. Held on February 27, many members of the Leeton Tri Sports Club participated in the event. Leeton was represented in the 2km fun run, ocean swim, super sprint, sprint, classic and ultimate events. The club had four individual participants in the ultimate long course and two teams. The ultimate course is a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and a 21km run. Leeton was represented in this event by solo athletes Nathan Carn, Bryce O'Garey, Dennis Irvine and Mat Smith. In the teams component Alice and Justin Greatz and Sally Cassilles, as well as Peter Duncan, Jody Rudd and Liz Stott all participated. Seeing the podium over the weekend was Ed Langdon who was first in age and overall in the sprint and Kelsey Tobin first in age - sprint. IN OTHER NEWS: The team of Tobin, Ben and Renee Paton placed second in the mixed teams - classic, while Leanne Irvine placed third in age - classic. Alice and Justin Greatz and their team mate Cassilles placed third in the mixed teams - ultimate. Several members then backed up the following week on March 6 to take part in the next round of the Riverina Tri Series at The Rock.

