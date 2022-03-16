news, local-news,

IN THEIR first outing of the season, the Barellan District Netball Association's under 17s representative side came away runners-up from the HART Regional League competition on the weekend. Throughout the two-day event in Wagga, Barellan came up against sides from Tumut, Cootamundra, Griffith and Wagga on Saturday, playing six-and-a-half-hours of netball on day one. Their only loss on that day was to Wagga. On Sunday they picked more victories before heading into the semi-final against Griffith. Barellan were able to come out on top with a 14-goal victory over the hard-working Griffith side. This booked them a spot in the grand final against Wagga. The match started steady for both sides, going goal-for-goal in the first quarter. IN OTHER NEWS: Given the longer game times, the girls had to dig deep. Half-time had Wagga ahead by two goals. Ava Pritchett proved her selection spot in the team with her shooting and she wasn't afraid to take the long-range goals. Barellan's defence worked hard and the centre court didn't give up. The final score had the Barellan team go down, 58-36, but there were many positives to take from the result. Coach Georgia Fuller was pleased with how well the side performed over the weekend. "Our girls showed improvement over the weekend and really gelled well together as a team," she said. "It is going to be exciting to see how they perform at their future carnivals in the lead up to state." Barellan also had junior teams attending a gala event at the same location, saying it was pleasing to have the support of their younger sides on the day. Full results Round one Barellan 40 d Tumut 19, Barellan 43 d Cootamundra 7, Barellan 19 d Griffith 14, Wagga 40 d Barellan 19. Round two Barellan 38 def Tumut 16, Barellan 44 def Cootamundra 8, Barellan 26 def Griffith 13, Wagga 28 d Barellan 22. Semi-fnal Barellan 46 d Griffith 32. Grand final Wagga Wagga 58 d Barellan 36. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/6c3187ff-325b-459c-9fbd-76381ea17ff3.JPG/r3_164_1596_1064_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg