THROUGH the Lions Eye Health Program - Australia Lions are working with their communities to reduce the impact and incidences of vision loss. This includes the Lions Club of Leeton. It is estimated that 575,000 Australians are vision impaired in both eyes. This figure increases every year - 75 per cent of vision loss in Australia is the result of three conditions, which if diagnosed early, vision loss can be prevented or treated. If left undiagnosed these conditions can lead to irreversible vision loss. The LEHP-Australia program focuses on these three conditions; glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Without early diagnosis and treatment these conditions may lead to irreversible loss of vision. The personal and financial impacts from these conditions can be devastating. Glaucoma is a common eye disorder affecting visual function through the damage to the optic nerve. It is commonly age-related with incidence increasing after the age of 40 years. One in 10 Australians will develop glaucoma - however only 50 per cent of people with glaucoma know they have it. Glaucoma is an eye disease that slowly damages the fine nerves connecting the eye to the brain. The damage generally occurs when pressure with the eye rises and if untreated can result a loss of peripheral vision, which can result in tunnel vision and even total blindness. IN OTHER NEWS: Once vision has been lost it cannot be restored so early diagnosis and treatment is important. Diabetic retinopathy is a chronic condition that can have adverse effects on the eye and visual functions. The main cause is from complications of diabetes. The blood vessels that nourish the retina at the back of the eyes are damaged. This may result in blurred and patchy vision, however, severe vision loss may be preventable if diabetic retinopathy is detected and treated early and appropriately. Macular degeneration is aged-related and is a significant cause of profound vision loss in the Australian community, particularly among the older Australians. The macula is a small area at the centre of the retina and is responsible for fine detailed vision required for activities such as driving, reading and distinguishing colours. It can also effect a person's central vision, including both distance and near vision and can lead to partial vision loss or blind-spot areas in the centre. If treatment is possible, early diagnosis and treatment is vital. Any further information can be received from your local Lions Club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/67940b8f-ce6a-42e2-a2c0-909dbb060742.jpg/r1_0_1190_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg