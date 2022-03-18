sport, local-sport,

ELEVEN players along with four from Hay and one from Griffith travelled to Cootamundra to represent the district in the Towning Shield. Although unsuccessful a good weekend was had by all. South Western District were the overall winners claiming the shield. In social bowls the drawn winners were Dot Semmler, Faye Harris (who also scored a resting toucher) and Linda Barnes, who defeated Lorraine Mullins, Mary Payten and Jan Carroll 16-7. At the beginning, the lead changed hands at every end, but after the 10th, Semmler's team got the upper hand, winning three consecutive ends. In another game of triples Janet Bell, Jan Fitzpatrick and Joan Arnold defeated Patti Wakeman, Heather Hoad and Diane Colyer 13-7. IN OTHER NEWS: Bell's team began well. Wakeman's team, after drawing even on the fifth end, were unable to take the lead. In a game of pairs and playing 2-4-2 Elaine Sullivan and Lorraine Messner defeated Hilary Chambers and Jean Leighton 19-8. Sullivan and Messner had a great start with a four shot win on the first end and were able to hold the lead throughout the match.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/9dfa27a6-b5cc-41d4-8699-d2602d65750b.PNG/r71_37_611_342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg