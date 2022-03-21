sport, local-sport,

THE Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition continued last week with Jacob Harrison and Cooper Boardman battling out the match-of-the-week. In a high-quality match that featured great court coverage and long rallies, Boardman won the first two games 11-7, 11-9, but Harrison fought back to win the next three games 11-7, 12-10, 11-7 and inflict Boardman's first defeat in this competition. On Tuesday, Erin Draper finished strongly to overcome Chris Tolland 3-2 and Ruby Miller beat Adele Thompson 3-1. Bryan Shepley edged out Nicholas Croucamp in four and Simone Bruno defeated Benji Roden by the same margin. Brian O'Leary was too strong for Will Rawle, James Kelly downed Finley Sales and Naomi Rawle won three close games to defeat Ondria Miller. IN OTHER NEWS: In Wednesday's competition Isaac Bunge just got home in four against Alayna Croucamp 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 14-12 and Ian Draper had a 3-1 win over Brianna Gray-Mills. Trev Whitby bounced back to top form and outplayed Maanu Alexander, Zac Fairweather beat Garry Walker, Brodie Lashbrook was too quick for Carol Davidson and Evan Hookway triumphed against Katie McAliece. Anthony Iannelli and Nick Croucamp fought out a cliff-hanger on Thursday. In a see-sawing, five-game match Iannelli claimed victory 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7. Angelo Fiumara won a very close match against Zac Fairweather 3-1 and Alayna Croucamp also won in four over Justin Mortlock. Matches that were decided in four games saw James Kelly beat Andre Holtzhausen and Naomi Rawle defeated Jack Miller. In other matches, Brent Lister was too strong for Matt Piper, Dakota Boardman downed Ian Draper and Ruby Miller defeated Natalie Fiumara. Entries are now being accepted at the Soldiers Club front office for the next competition that commences on April 4 and concludes on June 17.

