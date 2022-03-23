news, local-news,

THE Leeton and District Bowling Club held their annual graded tournament earlier this month. Twenty-four teams, including from across the Riverina and Sydney all took part. The tournament, like a number of events, had been in hiatus due to the pandemic. However, the two-day event was finally able to proceed in pleasant conditions. Teams must have a minimum of 14 points, with the points being determined by the grade in which each individual competes in the pennant competition. This prevents sides from placing their best three players in the club together and makes for a more inclusive and challenging competition. The best performed Leeton and District team was made up of Wayne Everett, Leon Maybon and Tony Reneker, who went the entire weekend undefeated, while a Cootamundra team was the best of the visitors. The club has thanked the weekend's major sponsors and other businesses who all contributed financially to assist the competition in going ahead. The competition also saw a number of Leeton Soldiers Club sides entered, while a side from Picnic Point in Sydney were the furthest away visitors to take part.

