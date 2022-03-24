news, local-news,

GRALEE School has a pivotal focus on not just providing quality education to its students, but also equipping them for life outside of the halls come graduation day. Many might not realise, but Gralee does offer the opportunity for students to complete the Higher School Certificate or the Higher School Certificate Life Skills. "It has more access points for the students," Gralee School principal Carly Rae said. Linked in with this is a program similar to work experience that students undertake, which also teaches them valuable life skills. Some students will use this time to become familiar with services such as Kurrajong, Griffith Post School Options and My Plan Connect, so that when they do graduate they have already experienced this programs and what they have to offer. IN OTHER NEWS: Students may also spend time in workplaces throughout Leeton shire, including at places such as the Golden Apple Super Store, hospitality workplaces, Mitre 10 and many more. With so many staff shortages across all careers, businesses in the shire have been encouraged to consider taking on a work experience student from Gralee School. "I think a lot of people might get a bit nervous thinking they will have to give up a lot of their time for the kids, but we will always provide a support worker to be on site the entire time with each student," Mrs Rae said. "It's such a great opportunity for the kids to learn new skills that could perhaps turn into a job for them one day, but it also shows employers they don't need to feel nervous or apprehensive about employing someone with a disability." Gralee School is home to many great programs that ensure students leave with a well-rounded education and life experience. This year the school will have three students completing year 12. "We're always so proud of our students when they finish their school life with us ... it's an honour to watch them go on and do so many great things," Mrs Rae said. Businesses keen to offer work experience opportunities to Gralee School students should get in touch with Mrs Rae for more information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/a542c0d8-44b0-46e8-b38f-ed2cae1c4973.JPG/r0_130_3085_1873_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg