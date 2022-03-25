news, local-news,

ANIMAL control and safety has again reared its head in Leeton, with the number of pets, particularly dogs, on the loose worrying the shire's rangers. There isn't a day where Leeton Shire Council's don't find a stray animal on the loose or respond to reports of these pets out on their own. Rangers are most concerned if these animals are out on their own and not properly restrained by owners, there is the possibility they could attack residents or even other livestock in the area. "We can't predict what will happen in this line of work, but we do find ourselves getting calls all of the time ... day or night about dogs that are out," senior ranger Grant Bridge said. "The potential is always there for something to happen if an animal is out. Whether it's the dog hurting another dog that is being walked, a person or the dog itself being injured if it's out on the road on its own. "It is something we do talk about often with community members, but we just have to be persistent with the message of responsible pet ownership." Under the Companion Animals Act 1998, dogs must be kept on a leash in all public places. This means when people are outside their home, including on the footpath, a dog must be on a leash - except in the designated off-leash park on Brobenah Road. IN OTHER NEWS: An on the spot penalty of $330 can apply for dogs not being on a lead and not being controlled. If a dog rushes at, attacks bites, harasses or chases any person or animal whether injury is caused or not the owner of the dog is guilty of an offence. The penalty amount for a dog attack is $1320. Mr Bridge reminded residents rangers were there to protect the community. He said council had certain protocols it had to follow when it came to collecting dogs on the loose, as well as those in the pound. Their goal is always reunite these pets with their owners if no harm has been done. For animals where owners can't be located, these are then re-homed with a rescue organisation. "I think people believe if we pick up a dog or other animal that it's taken away and euthanized, that's definitely not the case," Mr Bridge said. "There's a lot of misconceptions out there. "The other important thing to be aware of is you must register your dog with council. "This is completely different to microchipping, but it is a requirement." Council does offer a private microchipping service, where rangers can complete the quick process at your home for a small fee. Anyone wanting to report an animal out without an owner can contact council at all hours, 24-7 on 6953 0911. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/3956fe1a-826b-4b90-a8b7-986e4dea4a3e.JPG/r2_403_4421_2900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg