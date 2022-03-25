news, local-news,

RESIDENTS will be green with envy should they miss out on the gala launch of this year's Leeton SunRice Festival. To be held on April 14 or "Easter Thursday", the Shades of Green cocktail party will be the official launch of this year's festival. A night of fun is promised, with everyone invited to attend. As the theme suggests, green is the colour of the evening whether it's a dress, shirt, bow tie, tie, makeup or anything in between - all takes on the idea are welcome. The event is a celebration of the festival before it kicks off and is the perfect way to get into the mood for the Easter long weekend and all of the festivities that make up the festival. Ambassador Quest entrants - Katelyn Mills, Jemma Leeson and Sophie Litchfield will also be in attendance on the night and will briefly speak and answer questions. For those looking to let their hair down a little there will be entertainment by local band Remedy, signature cocktails and gourmet finger food to try. "I think it's a really great way to welcome in the festival," committee member Cheryl Whymark said. "It's also a good way for people to meet our ambassador entrants if they haven't yet. "It's a celebration of the weekend ahead. We'd love to see as many people as possible come along." This year will be the first time since 2018 that the festival has been held. IN OTHER NEWS: It had been due to go ahead in 2020, but was cancelled last minute when the COVID-19 pandemic reared its head and associated restrictions were put in place. That makes attending this year's opening cocktail party even more special, as it has been a "long time between drinks" for the official event. The event will be held upstairs at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club, with those attending encouraged to make use of the facility's courtesy bus. The cocktail party will officially kick off on Easter Thursday at 6pm, running until around 10pm. Tickets are currently on sale for $45 per person at the Leeton Trophy and Gift Centre, as well as Weston & Weston. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/e2b2b06c-602a-47dd-adb9-a2e1d5c4e0df.JPG/r0_381_4032_2659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg