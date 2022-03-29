news, local-news,

NUMBERS weren't as expected but a ball was still had by all who took part in the Rotary Club of Leeton Central's newest event. The club held a masquerade ball on Saturday evening and, while numbers were lower than organisers would have liked, they were still impressed with how the night turned out. Those who did attend made sure to dress up, with masks of all shapes, sizes and colours featuring. IN OTHER NEWS: For most, they didn't leave the dancefloor all night, according to club president Rod Heffer. "We definitely would have liked to have had more people there, but those who did come had a great time," he said. "I had people still texting me on Monday saying how good it was. "This was our first one, so we'll see what else we can do and hopefully it will be a bit bigger next year." The Rotary Club of Leeton Central is gearing up for its duties as part of the upcoming SunRice Festival, as well as other fundraisers throughout the year. New members are always welcome to join the club, which enjoys not just fundraising for the community and good causes, but volunteers always form close friendships with each other.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/83c13ed3-5637-4c38-b051-bf7f5e83b41d.JPG/r4_107_1121_738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg