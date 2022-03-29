news, local-news,

Leeton's biggest social occasion is back on again and it's all about what's happening both on and off the track. The Leeton CopRice Cup will be happening at the Leeton Jockey Club on April 9, with six races for punters to enjoy and the chance to dress to the nines and bask in the remaining remnants of warm weather. Last year for the first time organisers decided to bring the date of the races forward in a bid to not just, hopefully, have warmer weather on the day, but to tempt more people to come and enjoy the festivities. The club only recently held a meeting in late February, meaning it was then all systems go for the Leeton CopRice Cup. Marquees will be set up for those lucky enough to have booked ahead of time, there will be live musical entertainment in the afternoon and, making sure it is a family-friendly event, the kids won't miss out with a jumping castle to also be set up. IN OTHER NEWS: The track is also looking to be in good condition, with Leeton Jockey Club president Grant Fitzsimon hoping that means fields fill up quickly. "The fields have been really good the last couple of years," he said. "It's a non-TAB race meeting so it's perfect for those horses that can't reach the top level, but the Leeton CopRice Cup itself should be a good race. "We get really good support from the leading trainers in the region. The CopRice Cup is worth $12,000 in prizemoney, while the others are all $10,000 each. "There's been quite a few meetings that have been abandoned in the past week or so, particularly in the Central West parts of NSW due to rain, so there could be a possibility we get a bit of an influx of entries from those regions. "We always have good support from Canberra and northern Victorian trainers as well." For those more interested in what is happening off the track, Fashions on the Field will again be taking place between races three and four. There's categories for couples, individuals, youngsters, millinery and more. Criteria does need to be adhered to, but there will also be many great prizes on the day for the winners. Gates open at the Leeton Jockey Club on April 9 at 11.30am, with entry $15. Follow the Leeton Jockey Club on Facebook for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/befa506a-8302-41a7-902f-bacb9c1e0d9e.jpg/r2_160_5997_3547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg