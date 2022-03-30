news, local-news,

THE Phantoms are back and ready to make waves in the Southern Inland Rugby Union competition. Last year the club was only able to field a third grade men's side and women's team. However, in 2022 the club is back and fielding three men's sides, as well as the Dianas. The club has also joined forces with the Deniliquin Drovers, which will see them assist the second grade side with numbers. "We're really happy with that and working with Deni to have those numbers in second grade, it's really good," head coach Quinten Longhurst said. The club will be on the road for their first match of the 2022 season, taking on the CSU Reddies. IN OTHER NEWS: Both the men's and women's sides recently played a trial match against the Griffith Blacks, with the Dianas also participating in further games recently in Yass and Hillston with plenty of success. All of this has helped prepare for round one, with Longhurst saying Thursday's final training run would also include further match practice for the men. "We'll split into two groups and play a game of rugby, just without any scrums or line outs," Longhurst said. "It all helps with match fitness and gives the players more game time as such. "We are expecting every side this year to be tough, so that's the attitude we will go in with this weekend against the Reddies." The Dianas will also be hoping to kick their 2022 season off with a victory on Saturday against CSU.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/051843f9-9009-4698-9b5f-24222e476d8f.JPG/r3_211_1437_1021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg